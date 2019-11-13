Andhadhun to get a release in Japan 

By Express News Service

One of the biggest hits of 2018, the critically-acclaimed Andhadhun, is now getting a release in Japan. The film will hit Japanese screens on November 15. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun won two national awards- one for its male lead Ayushmann Khurrana and one of the Best Hindi film. The film also features Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, and distributed internationally by Eros International, Andhadhun has already been released in China, Korea, Russia, and Kazakhstan to much acclaim. According to reports, the film completed a 60-day run in China, becoming the third-highest-earning Indian film there after Dangal and Secret Superstar.