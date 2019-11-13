Home Entertainment Hindi

Television series on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in pipeline

The production house is co-owned by Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh, along with Mubina Rattonsey.

A photo of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks inside Taj. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Zero Gravity Partners, a Los Angeles-based company, is set to come up with a television series based on the life of David Coleman Headley and his alleged accomplice in the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Talking about the show, the company said: "The story in its truth and raw emotion, is about an international spy who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai massacre and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets.

"In the history of extremism, nothing seems quite as intriguing or quite as dangerous as free-roaming terrorists. We are excited to collaborate with filmmakers and talent from the U.S, India and across the globe."

Comments

