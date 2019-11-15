Deepika, Ranveer pray at Tirumala on first wedding anniversary

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

“As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram.

After an overnight stay at a TTD guest house, the couple in a traditional attire visited shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the crack of dawn. It was Deepika’s first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said adding the couple spent about half-an-hour at the shrine.