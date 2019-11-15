Home Entertainment Hindi

Versatile Vidya Vox sings effortlessly in both  English and Malayalam at Hunnie Fan Fest

Hunnie fan fest was Vidya’s debut show in Kerala at which she performed a combination of her original hits, classic mashups, and the songs from her latest album.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vidya Vox

Vidya Vox (Photo| YouTube)

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Most of us remember Vidya Vox from her energetic rendition of Kerala’s favourite boat song, kuttanadan punjayile. Standing amidst two Mohiniyattam dancers, she sang effortlessly in both  English and Malayalam, with perfect enunciation.

Vidya Iyer’s voice and versatility have always stood out, from the time she appeared in Since Shanker Tucker’s Shruti Box sessions in 2011, alongside her sister Vandana Iyer.

The Youtuber has so far released close to 50 fusion tracks with musicians from all over the world, but Malayalees know her best through the mash-up of ‘Be Free’ and ‘Pallivaalu Bhadravattakam’, which has garnered over 175 million views on YouTube as of October 2019. Vidya performed at Hunnie Fan Fest in Kochi yesterday alongside American singer Sam Tsui and state-based alternative group Madras Mail The Band.

Born in Chennai, Vidya spent her childhood in India until she turned eight, before migrating to the United States. "Growing up, learning Carnatic music and listening to my mom and grandma sing at home nurtured my love for Indian music. I held on to singing Indian music as stress relief throughout my high school years and I’m still in love with it more than ever," says the artist.

When asked if she is more comfortable singing in Indian classical or western styles, Vidya says it is all about the composition, taste and listening. Both genres are equally deep, adds Vidya, who has released two albums so far- Kuthu Fire, and Mad Dreams that was released this year.

Vidya rose to fame on Youtube, with groovy fusion tracks that feature popular English pop songs positioned with familiar Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil tracks. According to her, gaining appreciation on such competitive platforms requires being true to one’s content and style. “People can sense when you’re not true to yourself. It also becomes really hard to sustain with continued passion if you don’t love what you are creating,” she says.

The artist is currently working on her upcoming EP and single. Hunnie fan fest was Vidya’s debut show in Kerala at which she performed a combination of her original hits, classic mashups, and the songs from her latest album. She also performed her two Malayalam fusion numbers.

“Those songs have transcended languages and barriers and it feels like I have come a full circle be performing where these songs were written and shot. It was so much fun. I was excited to be singing and dancing with everyone here,” she concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Vox Since Shanker Tucker Vidya Vox interview
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp