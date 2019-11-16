Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor 'enroute to start film number 14', posts Instagram story

'Enroute to start film number 14,' Arjun Kapoor wrote over a selfie shared on Saturday on Instagram story.

Published: 16th November 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor. (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Arjun Kapoor is on his way to begin filming for next yet-untitled feature in which he will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh for the first time.

"Enroute to start film number 14," the actor wrote over a selfie shared on Saturday on Instagram story.

While he didn't yet drop the movie's title but tagged film's director Kaashvie Nair and producer Nikkhil Advani, indicating that the shoot is likely beginning today.

The upcoming feature will see Arjun and Rakul sharing the screen space for the first time. It is being produced by actor John Abraham along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil.

In a career spanning over seven years, the 'Gunday' actor made his debut in 'Ishaqzaade' opposite Parineeti Chopra. He was last seen in this year's 'India's Most Wanted' and will next be seen in the war drama 'Panipat'.

The historical saga is set in 1761 and based on the third battle of Panipat. Also starring in the film are Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt along with Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is slated to hit the screens on December 6.

Rakul, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveria, the film opened in theatres on November 15. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Bollywood
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp