When Varun Dhawan made WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair Bollywood ready!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While his acting and comic timings are known to all, actor Varun Dhawan turned out to be a perfect teacher when he gave dance lessons to professional wrestler Charlotte Flair!

In what appears to be a gym, Flair is seen trying and enacting some groovy dance moves made by the actor, in a video she shared on Twitter. While Varun smoothly repeats the move, the wrestler breaks out in a laugh when she fails to catch up with him.

"Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready!" she tweeted.