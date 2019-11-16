Home Entertainment Hindi

World reels unroll to entertain: From contemporary classics to independent films

Navrasa Duende has curated a range of classic and contemporary films launched over 100 years for its film fest starting today

Published: 16th November 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

the festival includes contemporary classics and independent films.

The festival includes contemporary classics and independent films. ( Photo | YouTube Screen Grab)

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

We’re talking about 100 years of remarkable filmmaking. When a moment like that arrives, you are tempted to evaluate what has changed from then to now.

The short answer… a lot. The art form has shifted technically, artistically, contextually and geopolitically making it an entirely new experience, but with an old heart.

At this juncture, when cinema has become so much more than entertainment, Dinesh B Singh brings this introspection through handpicked cinematic curation to extol its contribution.

Navrasa Duende, an arts-and-entertainment venture that assimilates world cultures on one platform, presents this filmscape through its Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival.

In this fourth edition, movies considered as milestones across six significant movements and events, have been put together. It starts from the silent films of the 1920s, the poetic realism of the 30s, the Italian neo-realism as well as the French new wave of the 50s and the 60s.

Including contemporary classics and independent films.

“The single intention is to bring out the potential of learning. You expose yourself to a new horizon through films. There is an understanding of cultures and all this brings the people of the world together. In short, cohesion through entertainment,” says Singh.

There’s Francis Ford Coppola’s English film Apocalypse Now, Yasujiro Ozu’s Japanese film Tokyo Story, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s The Marriage of Maria Braun, Satyajit Ray’s Charulata and several others.

Each of these films are set in a context that explains its struggles and survivals. But the limitation of language continues to act as a deterrent. Subtitles are helpful but they take away from the easy pleasure of movie watching.

“Give it time. Watch a few movies to get comfortable. It’s a slow process, I agree, but once you form a new habit, it will be easy to sit through the entire film without the urge to leave,” he says.

The same is true of regional Indian cinema. A lot of good films are outside the ambit of viewership because of incoherence.

“But here, the issue of promotion is huge. Marketing a regional film pan India requires a lot of money. It’s not commercially viable for many distributors to do so. Also, because regional cinema does very well within its state, stakeholders are satisfied with the business.”

To address the issue of comprehension, the film festival has instituted a 15-minute introductory panel to establish the foundation of each piece of work. It’s about understanding them through an oblique angle, says Singh, who feels this will trigger an interest in watching movies, especially in theatres, a thing that has taken a hit because of online platforms.

“Convenience has become a priority and rightly so, but your small screen can never match up to the grandness of the large one. Besides, I feel like fads, different entertainment formats come and go. What remains are classics. And in movie watching, the theatre experience is one such,” he says.

Movie mania in the city:

DAY 1: November 16

10.30 am - Apocalypse Now (English)  
2.45 pm – Tokyo Story (Japanese)
6.00 pm – The Marriage of Maria Braun (German)

 

DAY 2: November 17

10.30 am – Charulata (Bangla)
2.00 pm – The Passion of Joan of Arc (Silent)
5.30 pm – Pulp Fiction (English)

 

When: November 16,17

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Audi 2, Siri Institutional Area, Asian Games Village Complex, New Delhi


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival Charulata Pulp Fiction Francis Ford Coppola
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp