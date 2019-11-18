Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss 13: Got closer to Rashami Desai on show, says Arhaan Khan

Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend and model Arhaan Khan is the latest contestant to be evicted from 'Bigg Boss season 13'.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rashami Desai

Actress Rashami Desai

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend and model Arhaan Khan is the latest contestant to be evicted from "Bigg Boss season 13", and he is in "complete shock".

"I am feeling so bad. I did not know what happen. I was playing too good. I performed all the tasks very well. I am shocked with my elimination. I was not expecting to leave the house so early. I am clueless," Arhaan told IANS.

Arhaan came in through wild card entry two weeks ago only. His eviction brought tears in Rashami's eyes.

ALSO READ: What are Farah Khan and Karishma Tanna doing in 'Bigg Boss' house?

Asked about his equation with Rashami, Arhaan said: "I have known Rashami for almost two years now. Before entering the house, she was just my friend but inside the house, things got a little bit changed. For the first time we spent 14 to 15 days together. (I) Got closer to her. The equation was getting stronger but I don't know why people were not interested in watching us. If I get a chance to go back to the house, I will definitely bring out our story before whole India."

Arhaan also wants Rashami to lift the trophy.

"Without any second thoughts, I want Rashami to win the show. She is one of the strongest contestants and she deserves to win," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arhaan Khan Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss season 13 Bigg Boss Hindi
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp