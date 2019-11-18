Home Entertainment Hindi

Fringe group seeking publicity through my film: 'Tony' director Vipul Rawal

Vipul Rawal was served a legal notice by Mumbai-based lawyer Harishchandra Someshwar, ahead of the release of his directorial debut 'Tony'.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

'Tony' film poster

'Tony' film poster (Photo | Komal Nahta Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Rustom" writer Vipul K. Rawal, who got a legal notice for reportedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community through the poster of his film "Tony", says certain vested interest groups are looking to gain publicity through his debut directorial.

"My trailer and poster have not hurt an entire community, but some fringe group consisting mainly of converts, who are just looking for some publicity," Rawal told IANS.

Rawal was served a legal notice by Mumbai-based lawyer Harishchandra Someshwar, ahead of the release of his directorial debut "Tony".

The lawyer claimed that the poster of the film has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The poster depicts the Holy Cross with a chopped hand holding a gun chained and nailed to it.

The notice stated that the makers have used the image unethically and have hurt the emotions of Catholics.

Does he plan to make any changes on his poster?

"No, the question of changing the poster doesn't even arise unless the courts order me to. Then also, I am prepared to fight till the Supreme Court to safeguard my rights as a creative person," he said.

Rawal says "Tony" is purely fiction conceived by his imagination and creativity.

"In the script, four phsychology students want to conduct a phsycho analysis of someone with a dark secret. Now, how can anyone identify a person with a dark secret? To solve this dilemma, I conceived the plot where they plant a camera in the church's confession box," he said.

Talking about his debut directorial, Rawal said: "Experience behind the camera was great. As a writer, I have seen my vision rarely translating to the screen, however when I am the director, I have the opportunity to not only translate my script into celluloid, but also enhance it, which is what the job of the director is."

"Tony" is a psychological thriller about college students who, in order to do a class project differently, plant a camera in a church's confessional box and come across a serial killer confessing to the priest, which leads to their lives spiralling out of control.

The film is scheduled to release on November 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vipul Rawal Tony
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp