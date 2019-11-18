Home Entertainment Hindi

Tabla player Bickram Ghosh follows the beat route

Although known for his experimental beats, Ghosh has been into classical music during the earlier part of his music career.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bickram Ghosh

Bickram Ghosh

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the age of 26, Bickram Ghosh started playing tabla with Pandit Ravi Shankar for his performances, which led him to collaborate with artistes like George Harrison from Beatles.

One of the popular names in the world of fusion music, Ghosh was in the city for a gig at India Inclusion Summit 2019 at Radisson Blu, Outer Ring Road. He jammed with Bengaluru-based drummer Arun Kumar, Suresh Vaidyanathan, popularly known as Ghatam Suresh, and Kolkata-based Abhishek Mallick played electric sitar.

Although known for his experimental beats, Ghosh has been into classical music during the earlier part of his music career. He believes it’s ironic that many people consider Bollywood music as Indian music, whereas Indian classical music is the one with which the “West was first blown away”.

“If we consider the Grammy award as the top-standard, we find that there is nobody who has won one from the Indian movie industry, except AR Rahman. But so many classical musicians have won Grammys. Classical musicians have catered to a global audience, which has created tremendous curiosity about Indian beats,” said the 53-year-old musician.

Born to tabla maestro Pandit Shankar Ghosh and classical vocalist Sanjukta Ghosh, Ghosh considers himself lucky to have been born into a musical household.

“I have spent a few years of my childhood in the United States and later, my education in institutes like La Martiniere and St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, partly exposed me to western music. I have played tabla with Pandit Ravi Shankar for more than a decade and that turned out to be my formative years in classical music. By travelling and meeting so many musicians from musically exquisite countries like South Africa and Japan, I got exposed to world music, so collaboration came naturally to me,” says Ghosh, who could not escape comparison with his father when he started off his musical career. Ghosh has been in the profession for the last 30 years now.

Ghosh claims he was one of the first people to come up with Indian classical-based fusion. His band, Rhythmscape, which is a neo-fusion band, was formed in 2001 and is known for its new-age experimental music. “My band has been in action for almost two decades now and is still doing pretty well. That clearly shows there is a market for fusion music now, ” says Ghosh, who incorporates a lot of carnatic influence in his music.

With two Bollywood projects in the pipeline, he is currently composing music for Torbaaz. The movie, directed by Girish Malik,  stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakri, and will be released by  January 2020. The second one is Band of Maharajas, which is again by Girish Malik. He will be giving the music score of the movie as well as play a role of Afghan percussionist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bickram Ghosh India Inclusion Summit 2019 Tabla player Ghatam Suresh Pandit Ravi Shankar
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp