Home Entertainment Hindi

Would like to Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in biopic, says Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose expressed his desire to play Sherpa Tenzing when he was asked which sportsperson's biopic he would love to essay on screen.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Bose, who was a part of Indian national rugby team, has expressed his desire to play Nepali-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, who was one of the first two mountaineers to scale Mount Everest along with Sir Edmund Hillary.

Rahul expressed his desire to play Sherpa Tenzing when he was asked which sportsperson's biopic he would love to essay on screen.

ALSO READ: Rahul Bose to pledge for organ donation after death

"I haven't thought about this as yet. In 'Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii', I played the Indian cricket captain but our current captain (Virat Kohli) is a genius. I made a biopic called 'Poorna: Courage Has No Limit', which was based on Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. May be I would like to play Tenzing Norgay, who climbed Mount Everest with Edmund Hillary. I think that would be really challenging," said the actor-filmmaker while interacting with the media at the red carpet of Teacher's Golden Thistle Awards 2019.

Rahul is considered one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, thanks to his sporting background. In 1998, he was part of the first Indian national rugby team to play in an international event, the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship.

ALSO READ: Rahul Bose recalls humiliating experience during his last rugby game

Tenzing Norgay who is often referred to as Sherpa Tenzing, was a Nepali-Indian Sherpa mountaineer. He was one of the first two individuals known to reach the summit of Mount Everest, when he accomplished the task with Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. Time magazine named Tenzing as one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century.

Sharing his association with the awards function he has turned out for, Rahul said: "Actually, I am not nominated in this awards ceremony. Since last three months, I have been hosting a show called 'Teacher's Genuine Stories', where I have been travelling across the country, looking for great singers, artists, painters, poets and musicians."

ALSO READ: Rahul Bose's tweet on overpriced bananas costs JW Marriott Rs 25,000 fine

Talking about his show "Teacher's Genuine Stories" on the Viu digital platform, Bose said: "I have a very up-to-date knowledge about artists, musicians and painters of our country but the kind of talent I met is really special. In the show, I interacted with a folk singing troupe of Nagaland, a dance troupe of Bangalore, and two brothers who are painters and have made a 350-metre painting in Yerawada Jail. I knew none of them, so I was surprised. At the same time, I felt happy that we have immense amount of talent in our country, so it's difficult to keep up with how much there is. Through the show, we have tried to discover these hidden talents. Hopefully, there will be a second season."

Rahul Bose was last seen on screen in Kamal Haasan's bilingual film "Vishwaroopam II".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Bose Sherpa Tenzing Norgay
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp