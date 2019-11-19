Fan shares throwback pic of little Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

By IANS

MUMBAI: A fan of Amitabh Bachchan has shared a black-and-white picture from the superstar's younger days on Twitter, where Big B is seen holding a child in his arms, while he and his wife Jaya Bachchan are surrounded by many other kids.

Sharing the photo, the fan spotted Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karisma Kapoor in the corwd, and asked: "Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji? I see @earth2angel #karishmakapoor".

The megastar replied to the tweet, revealing the identity of the child in his arms. "Bebo .. Kareena Kapoor Khan," he wrote.

On the silver screen, Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have featured together in films such as like "Dev" (2004), "Satyagraha" (2013) and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001).