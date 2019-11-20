'Batla House' actor Mrunal Thakur to star in Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake

By Express News Service

Mrunal Thakur will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey. The actor, who made her feature debut in 2018’s Love Sonia was recently seen in Super 30 and Batla House.

“After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him,” director Gowtham Tinnanuri said. “I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Mrunal said she was ‘bowled over’ by the original Telugu film, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, and is excited to star in its remake. “So deep was the effect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact,” she said.

The Jersey remake is set to release on August 28, 2020. Mrunal will also be seen in Ghost Stories and Toofan. She essays the character of Sivagami in the upcoming Netflix series, Baahubali: Before the Beginning.