Home Entertainment Hindi

'Batla House' actor Mrunal Thakur to star in Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake

The Jersey remake is set to release on August 28, 2020. Mrunal will also be seen in Ghost Stories and Toofan.

Published: 20th November 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By Express News Service

Mrunal Thakur will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey. The actor, who made her feature debut in 2018’s Love Sonia was recently seen in Super 30 and Batla House.

“After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him,” director Gowtham Tinnanuri said. “I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Mrunal said she was ‘bowled over’ by the original Telugu film, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, and is excited to star in its remake. “So deep was the effect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact,” she said.

The Jersey remake is set to release on August 28, 2020. Mrunal will also be seen in Ghost Stories and Toofan. She essays the character of Sivagami in the upcoming Netflix series, Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mrunal Thakur shahid kapoor jersey hindi remake batla house
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp