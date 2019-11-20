Home Entertainment Hindi

Motichoor Chaknachoor director disowns film, blames ‘silly ego fights’

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has disowned her film, allegeing creative control was wrested from her during post-production.

Published: 20th November 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mootichoor Chaknachoor poster

Mootichoor Chaknachoor poster

By Express News Service

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has disowned her film, alleging creative control was wrested from her during post-production.

In a statement, the filmmaker claimed she was not allowed to present her version of the film over ‘silly ego fights’.

Released theatrically on November 15, Motichoor Chaknachoor stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

The romantic comedy follows a middle-aged man as he struggles to find the perfect bride. “I will only cherish the sounds of people who laughed and enjoyed at the personal screening of my version even without any background music or proper dubbing. Sadly that version is not coming out, due to some silly ego fights which has no meaning at all,” Debamitra wrote.

Thanking her cast and crew, she continued, “Sorry I could not save the film. We know what great potential it had. But I guess sometimes things get ruined even after lot of honesty is put in.”

Debamitra has been involved in a legal tussle with the producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor.  Last month, she had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the film’s trailer over alleged non-payment of dues. She was subsequently accused her trying to sell the film’s rights to a distributor in Bihar without the knowledge of the production house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motichoor Chaknachoor
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp