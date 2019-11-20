Motichoor Chaknachoor director disowns film, blames ‘silly ego fights’

By Express News Service

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has disowned her film, alleging creative control was wrested from her during post-production.

In a statement, the filmmaker claimed she was not allowed to present her version of the film over ‘silly ego fights’.

Released theatrically on November 15, Motichoor Chaknachoor stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

The romantic comedy follows a middle-aged man as he struggles to find the perfect bride. “I will only cherish the sounds of people who laughed and enjoyed at the personal screening of my version even without any background music or proper dubbing. Sadly that version is not coming out, due to some silly ego fights which has no meaning at all,” Debamitra wrote.

Thanking her cast and crew, she continued, “Sorry I could not save the film. We know what great potential it had. But I guess sometimes things get ruined even after lot of honesty is put in.”

Debamitra has been involved in a legal tussle with the producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor. Last month, she had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the film’s trailer over alleged non-payment of dues. She was subsequently accused her trying to sell the film’s rights to a distributor in Bihar without the knowledge of the production house.