Musskan Sethi going for a change of image

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Musskan Sethi, who made an impactful debut with Balakrishna-starrer Paisa Vasool (2017) is returning to Telugu with director Sreenivas Redde’s Ragala 24 Gantallo. She says that the gap wasn’t intentional as she was busy straddling across languages. “After Paisa Vasool, I have shot for director Pankaj Batra’s Punjabi film High End Yaariyaan, a couple of web series – Love Sleep Repeat, Masaba Masaba and a Hindi film titled Kya Masti Kya Dhoom, which is slated for release in January 2020. These projects have kept me busy and I now feel happy to be back in Telugu,” starts off Musskan.

The Delhi-girl reflects on her role in her Friday release, Ragala 24 Gantallo. “I am playing an aspiring model, who wants to make it big in her career. She goes to meet the biggest ad filmmaker in the country and that’s where the actual story takes off,” reveals Musskan, adding, “The character is close to my heart as I could relate to this girl’s ambition, passion and positivity a lot. I was really excited to be a part of the film and I am sure the audience will like my brief appearance.”

Musskan has also completed shooting for a Sreenivas Redde’s yet another film tentatively titled Radha Krishna. She is delighted to saddle the rustic girl act in this film set in the backdrop of a Telangana town. “It’s my first female-centric social drama, which is based on a true story and is a contrast to what I did in Ragala 24 Gantallo. I will be seen as a Nirmal-based girl, who is strong-minded, courageous and has a lot of responsibilities on her shoulders. I will be seen as a traditional Telugu ammai sporting half-sarees for the most part,” she says.

The film also marks the acting debut of renowned politician and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s wife Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi. “It feels exciting to share screen space with Lakshmi Parvathi madam. We got along so well on the sets,” says Musskan.

Interestingly, Musskan admits that she took over 25 retakes for some scenes. “Sreenivas Redde sir wanted me to understand the emotions and the inner feelings of my character. It only helped me perfect the nuances. The role required a lot of effort and I would say it’s one of the challenging characters I have played in my career.”

Musskan is positive of continuing her stint in Telugu cinema. “I love working in Tollywood and want to have long-haul here. Apart from playing glamour roles, I would like to take up the challenge to do something that is really difficult for me and that is what I am looking for,” she signs off.