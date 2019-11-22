Home Entertainment Hindi

Emraan Hashmi recalls his 'tough phase' during special KBC episode

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi recalled the tough phase in his life when his young son fought cancer.

The actor recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 11" with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer.

"I have been following Purnota's work since many years because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and later my mother too became a victim of the disease. A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer," said Emraan.

"My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation."

ALSO READ: 'Serial Kisser' tag not upsetting but irritating, says Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai-resident Purnota is known for her work in providing nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

Purnota said: "Firstly, I would like to reiterate that children's cancer can be cured, so if you have the slightest of doubt that your child is unwell, please take them to a medical personnel. Also, Cuddle's foundation has acquired success because most people in our organisation are medical professionals. People have wrong notion that people who work in NGOs don't do well financially. The fact is that you can lead a comfortable life even while working for not-for-profits organisation.

"In today's time, India needs more professionals to come forward and help us with these causes. Also, many children take medical treatment, but do not focus on nutrition which is also required for them to build immunity and fight the disease."

TAGS
Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi KBC episode KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11
