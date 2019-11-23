Home Entertainment Hindi

Angad Bedi receives mental training from mind coaches for 'Inside Edge 2'

As Angad Bedi is essaying the role of a cricketer in the web show 'Inside Edge 2', he chose to get training under a mind coach to understand what sportsmen experience in reality.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi (Photo | Angad Bedi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mind coaches play a crucial role in sports as they teach players mental game skills to improve their performance and learning.

And as Angad Bedi is essaying the role of a cricketer in the web show "Inside Edge 2", he chose to get training under a mind coach to understand what sportsmen experience in reality.

Sharing his experience of his meeting with the mind coach, Angad said: "It was something that I wanted to experience to understand my character Arvind's psyche. He is at a space and place in life which is hard to be tapped for me. I have heard stories from friends but I have never personally been there.

"Mind coaches are people with whom cricketers are their raw self, volatile and vulnerable so I knew that it was worth studying. Arvind will be seen in a different light this time. There are layers to him which will be explored. He causes quite a stir as well through his actions and all of it impacts it deeply. I am glad I did my homework on the character or it wouldn't have turned out as well as it did. I am happy with how this has shaped up."

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of "Inside Edge" revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team -- a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The second season will stream on Amazon Prime from December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angad Bedi Inside Edge 2 Amazon Prime Inside Edge 2 release date
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp