Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a victory of writers, directors: Yami on 'Bala' crossing Rs 100 crores

'Bala' is Yami's second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which was released in January this year, too hit a century at box office.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is on cloud nine as her film 'Bala' crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at box office, and she gives credit of the success of the movie to writer and director.

'Bala' is Yami's second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which was released in January this year, too hit a century at box office.

"It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case I am happy that a film like 'Bala' is making it to the mark. It's a validation of our choice of stories, assurance they we are doing work that's resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more such films and create a better actor out of me," Yami said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, "Bala" revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

It also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yami Gautam Bala Bala box office collection
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp