Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan to lead SRK's next production 'Bob Biswas'

It is not confirmed if "Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of the character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller "Kahaani" though Sujoy is associated with both the films.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production, "Bob Biswas", featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

The actor, who is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, took to Twitter to share the news.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller "Kahaani".

Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

However, it is not confirmed if "Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of the character though Sujoy is associated with both the films.

Diya Annapurna Ghosh will direct the new project.

Red Chillies announced the project, writing, "Nomoshkar", a hat-tip to Biswas' catchphrase, "Nomoshkar, ek minute," which he used before killing his target.

Abhishek said he is looking forward to working in the film.

Sujoy said he needs "blessings and good wishes" for the film, adding, "And a minute of your time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Sujoy Ghosh Abhishek Bachchan Red Chillies Bob Biswas
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp