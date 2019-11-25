Abhishek Bachchan to lead SRK's next production 'Bob Biswas'
It is not confirmed if "Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of the character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller "Kahaani" though Sujoy is associated with both the films.
Published: 25th November 2019 02:50 PM | Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:56 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production, "Bob Biswas", featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.
The actor, who is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, took to Twitter to share the news.
#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!'— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 25, 2019
Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma https://t.co/uUgNPGJzws
Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller "Kahaani".
Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.
However, it is not confirmed if "Bob Biswas" is a spin-off of the character though Sujoy is associated with both the films.
Diya Annapurna Ghosh will direct the new project.
Red Chillies announced the project, writing, "Nomoshkar", a hat-tip to Biswas' catchphrase, "Nomoshkar, ek minute," which he used before killing his target.
Abhishek said he is looking forward to working in the film.
Excited to announce my next film!! Bob Biswas.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 25, 2019
Can’t wait to get started. Working with many favourites. @iamsrk @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh https://t.co/ZvwD63iPGo
Sujoy said he needs "blessings and good wishes" for the film, adding, "And a minute of your time."