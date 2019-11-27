Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to be out after Panipat, says Arjun Kapoor

By Express News Service

Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was completed in 2018 but is yet to get a release date. At a recent interaction, Arjun Kapoor, who stars in the film alongside Parineeti Chopra, shared details about the release plan. “Sandeep Aur Pinky will be out after Panipat,” he said.

“Yash Raj Films will give you the exact date. I think they are waiting for Mardaani 2’s release and then they will announce the release date.”

Arjun also laughed off rumours of the film going straight to digital. “If you have met (producer) Aditya Chopra and he has told you that, then…”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a dramatic thriller set in North India. It follows a Haryanvi cop and a corporate professional who are united by their ‘mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other’.



The film was initially announced as a March 1, 2019 release, but was postponed due to a clash with Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi.

Dibakar Banerjee’s last directorial outing was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, also produced by YRF.