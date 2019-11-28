Be Warned! KJo, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag's New Year release ‘Ghost Stories’ to spook you

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Who said Halloween is over, this quartet of filmmakers, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibaker Banerjee want everyone to start their new year with a scream as their upcoming film "Ghost Stories" will go debut on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

After the success of "Lust Stories" in 2018, the four filmmakers are reuniting to tell spine-chilling tales through the new anthology of four short films in the horror genre.

The filmmakers also teased the storyline of their much-anticipated project, which is being dubbed as an 'edge-of-the-seat psychological drama'.Karan took to Twitter to share a video, where all the directors give a glimpse about their respective short stories.

"You known, last year we did 'Lust Stories' and we had so much fun. You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us. We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before," they said in the short clip. They added the film is about "things that are not really human." Karan teased that his short might revolve around a "big fat wedding", while Zoya exclaimed, "Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running."

"Bird songs don't sound sweet anymore," said Anurag.

Dibakar added, "Strange fascination and craving for certain kinds of food."

Janhvi Kapoor, who features in Zoya’s segment in Ghost Stories, also announced the news in a video shared on Instagram. She seemed to confirm that the film will have a nursery rhyme connection. “12 o’clock...That’s one, two, wear your shoe. Hope that rhyme wasn’t too much for you, Zo,” she said with a wink. The Dhadak actor also shared a still of hers from the upcoming anthology.

Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories, will feature an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

Karan, Anurag, Zoya, and Dibakar first came together for the anthology Bombay Talkies, which was followed by Lust Stories. Lust Stories had received an International Emmy nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category but lost out to the Australian series Safe Harbour.