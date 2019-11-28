Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Introductory scene of Vidyut Jammwal’s 'Commando 3' out

The makers of Commando 3 have released Vidyut Jammwal’s introductory scene from the movie, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it’s a bold step and a big gamble.

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Commando 3'

By Express News Service

The makers have come out with Vidyut's five-minute introductory video from the movie.

“Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5-minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it’s our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed,” Shah has been quoted as saying.

After the protagonist’s fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

