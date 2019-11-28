Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal join 'Ragini MMS Returns' Season 2

By Express News Service

Real-life couple Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have joined the cast pf ZEE5 and ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. After the massive success of the first season of Ragini MMS Returns, the makers are back with season 2 of the erotic-horror web series.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 tells the story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls, goes on a planned trip, and gets caught in a series of incidents that topple their world.

Besides Divya and Varun, the second season will also feature Sneha Namanandi, Navneet Kaur, Thea Dsuuza, Sakshi Gupta, Rishika Nag, and Aarti Khetarpal. Sunny Leone will also be seen doing a special dance number.