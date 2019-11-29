Home Entertainment Hindi

NGO wants 'Dabangg 3' censor certificate cancelled, writes to CBFC

Controversy rose after a section of social media objected to scenes in the film's title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

Published: 29th November 2019

A still from Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Even as #BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning over netizens' claim that the film has upset Hindu sentiments, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has demanded that the films censor certificate should be cancelled.

In a letter submitted to Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) Bengaluru office, the NGO wrote: "Request to cancel the Censor certificate to the forthcoming movie Dabang 3, which insults Hindu Dharma".

"The forthcoming film Dabang 3 produced by Salman Khan Filmsin the trailer of this movie, a song Mai Hu Dabang Dabang, Hud Hud Dabang! While performing in western style, obscene and seductive dance by Hindu sadhus. Also in the song, Shrikrushna, Shriram and Bhagwan Shankar deities are shown blessing the hero. Thus this song denigrates of Hindu sadhus and deities and dharma. The producer has systematically attacked Hindu Dharma. This song has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus hence this song and other denigrating scenes should be removed from the film," the letter, which was shared by a Twitter user, added.

"If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we saw in the trailer, it is an extremely shocking depiction of the Hindu deities and sadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). We feel that this movie is likely to hurt the sentiments of Hindus from various spiritual paths. In view of above you are requested to cancel the censor certificate for this denigrating film," the letter further stated.

Netizens, who are upset with the alleged depiction of Hindu sadhus in the film are also demanding an apology from the film's lead actor and one of the producers Salman Khan.

In this context, a user tweeted:

Another used tweeted:

However, Salman Khan and the makers of the film are yet to react on the same.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Dabangg 3" also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

