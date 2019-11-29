Ranu Mondal's daughter replies to trolls attacking singer

By IANS

MUMBAI: Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondals daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy has hit back at netizens who have been attacking her mother with trolls and memes on social media lately.

Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing extremely loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls. The beauty parlour that had done Ranu's make-up subsequently claimed the image was fake.

"I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much," Sathi told IANS.

Sathi also does not approve of the idea of making her mother walk the ramp. "Was it necessary to make her walk the ramp? Why are they doing this? She is a singer, not a model. People are mimicking her, it's so cheap. I don't think they should be doing this to her. She does not belong to a hi-fi family. She comes from a financially backward family and she never got a chance to groom herself for the glamorous world of Bollywood. She used to sing on the streets and has suddenly shot to fame. She never got a chance to do a makeover of her looks or even brush up her talent," said Sathi.

She continued: "I feel there is a reason behind all the trolling. Ma recently told someone who asked for a selfie not to touch her. I think people are offended with her for behaving that way, because it is the common people who contributed in making her famous, by making her video go viral on social media. Maybe they are venting that anger by trolling her and creating memes."

However, Sathi is hopeful that no matter how much negativity or trolling happens, people will always love Ranu for her music and listen to her songs.

Here are some of the memes on twitter Ranu Mandal's daughter, Sathi talks about: