Mirzapur, Sacred Games  nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

By Express News Service

OTT content is set to be honoured in the second edition of The Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Family Man, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Sacred Games are some of the shows that have been nominated for this year’s awards.

For the short films section, the panel has included multiple regional projects that have been nominated in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

The Film Critics Guild is a panel of renowned critics who form the core committee of the Critics Choice Awards.

The awards were constituted last year for rewarding the artists, their craft and their contribution to the art form.

As a pan-India guild itself, the critics work towards blurring linguistic and geographical boundaries by curating and finding cinematic gems from across the country.