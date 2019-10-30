Preity Zinta and Vir Das to guest star in ABC sitcom 'Fresh Off The Boat'

By Express News Service

Preity Zinta and Vir Das will guest star in an upcoming episode of Fresh Off The Boat. Presently in its sixth season, the ABC sitcom traces the journey of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida.

The episode featuring Preity and Vir will centre on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie (Hudson Yang). To be filmed in November, the episode will serve as the basis of a potential spinoff, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Rachna Fruchbom, who has written the episode, will serve as an executive producer on Magic Motor Inn. The spinoff, if green-lit, will be produced by 20th Century Fox.

Preity Zinta divides her time between India and LA. She made her Bollywood comeback with the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhit.

Vir Das has appeared in films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Mastizaade. He recently starred in the ABC series Whiskey Cavalier and headlined the Amazon Prime show, Destination Unknown.