Hrithik Roshan's triumph over stammering a part of Tamil Nadu textbooks

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan’s journey of overcoming his stammering disorder is being taught in schools. As discovered recently, his story is being taught to students of class 6 under the chapter of self-confidence in the textbook, Life and Values imprinted by S. Chand publications.

The book is followed in the matric schools of Tamil Nadu for class 6 where the textbook is a part of value education for students. Earlier, Hrithik’s feat of not letting his drawback pull him back had been featured in author Ben Brooks’ Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different.

In 2009, in the television chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein, Hrithik had opened up about his speech disorder for the first time. “Everything seems normal until you start talking, you get stuck and you don’t know why? Right from your toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heart palpitates, you don’t understand and you are aware of people looking at you. You can compare it to hell,” he had shared. The actor has since addressed the stigmas surrounding stammering and inspired others to overcome it.