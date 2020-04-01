STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Video platform Likee empowers millions in fight against coronavirus

Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that’s relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed,” explained Sahni.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Likee India chief Abhishek Datta

Likee India chief Abhishek Datta. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Joining the battle against coronavirus is Likee – the short video platform, that has partnered with Healthians – the doorstep health test providers backed by cricketer Yuvraj Singh, to raise awareness about the global pandemic, which has till date affected 185 countries across the world. This collaboration involves several doctors associated with Healthians interacting directly with Likeers on the subject.

Over five days, doctors and nutritionists associated with Healthians have been joining live sessions conducted by the Likee Official India team. During the sessions, the medical professionals will interact with Likeers and answer their queries related to the outbreak, provide smart and useful tips on wellness and raise awareness about the pandemic.

The one-hour sessions will end today. Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Dutta, Head of Likee India, said he felt it is the brand’s social responsibility to equip Likee users with all the information they need in this time of crisis. "It is also imperative that the source of information is authentic and reliable. Hence, we have joined hands with Yuvraj Singh’s Healthians to empower millions in this war against COVID-19, ensuring people get maximum awareness while staying safe at their homes," said Dutta.

Echoing his sentiments is Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO of Healthians. “In a situation like this people are bound to panic when they notice any minor symptoms and they are going through a lot of anxiety due to the lockdown when visit to hospitals are also restricted. Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that’s relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed,” explained Sahni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Likee Yuvraj Singh Likee Official Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp