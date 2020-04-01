Video platform Likee empowers millions in fight against coronavirus

By Express News Service

Joining the battle against coronavirus is Likee – the short video platform, that has partnered with Healthians – the doorstep health test providers backed by cricketer Yuvraj Singh, to raise awareness about the global pandemic, which has till date affected 185 countries across the world. This collaboration involves several doctors associated with Healthians interacting directly with Likeers on the subject.

Over five days, doctors and nutritionists associated with Healthians have been joining live sessions conducted by the Likee Official India team. During the sessions, the medical professionals will interact with Likeers and answer their queries related to the outbreak, provide smart and useful tips on wellness and raise awareness about the pandemic.

The one-hour sessions will end today. Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Dutta, Head of Likee India, said he felt it is the brand’s social responsibility to equip Likee users with all the information they need in this time of crisis. "It is also imperative that the source of information is authentic and reliable. Hence, we have joined hands with Yuvraj Singh’s Healthians to empower millions in this war against COVID-19, ensuring people get maximum awareness while staying safe at their homes," said Dutta.

Echoing his sentiments is Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO of Healthians. “In a situation like this people are bound to panic when they notice any minor symptoms and they are going through a lot of anxiety due to the lockdown when visit to hospitals are also restricted. Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that’s relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed,” explained Sahni.