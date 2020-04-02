STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood celebrities to join fans for virtual red carpet event of 'The Lion King'

Users will be able to interact on the social feed on the platform during the premiere.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With people across the country practising social distancing by staying at home, Disney+Hotstar is organising a virtual red carpet event for "The Lion King" on their app with celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others participating.

The premiere on Thursday evening will be an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the premiere of "The Lion King" in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with their favorite celebrities.

Other than Hrithik and Katrina, the celebrities who are a part of the virtual watch party are Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman.

Users will be able to interact on the social feed on the platform during the premiere.

They can chat with their friends and family, share photos and badges with them and the rest of India, and also interact with some of their favourite celebrities attending the red carpet premiere event with them from the safety of their homes.

The premiere will be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers, a release from the company said.

Hrithik said he has been keeping his chidren busy while adhering to isolation rules and the virtual premiere of 'The Lion King' "couldn't have come at a better time".

"This Thursday, the three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special Red Carpet Premiere of Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar.

I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online  it's going to be fun," he said.

Shroff said 'The Lion King' was his go to movie as a child.

"I would often picture my father as Mufasa and I was Simba. I am quite excited to attend the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere from the comfort of my home and catch the live-action version of the movie.

In a time of lockdown, I hope people find inspiration and jo in little moments of the movie.

App users can catch 'The Lion King' at 6pm followed by "The Mandalorian" at 8 pm with their friends, families and favourite celebrities. Disney+Hotstar begins streaming in India from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Lion King Red carpet Hrithik Roshan Katrina Kaif
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp