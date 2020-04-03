STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tahira Kashyap starts video series 'The Lockdown Tales' to celebrate happy moments

Published: 03rd April 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tahira Kashyap Khurana

Tahira Kashyap Khurana ( Photo | Tahira Kashyap Khurana, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has started a video series titled "The Lockdown Tales", where she will be narrating mini fictional stories with the aim to celebrate happy moments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tahira said she had no "agenda" to start the story series, but in the current unprecedented situation, everyone is doing their bit to align themselves "towards the positive aspect of life."

"Apart from cooking and painting, something which comes most natural to me and flows out of me are stories, since I write.

These stories started coming after observing people in the vicinity, news.

It's inspired by the current moment we are in but there's a whole lot of imagination," Tahira told PTI.

On Friday, Tahira uploaded her first story in the series titled "6 Foot Duur", but said she doesn't have a fixed number on how many stories she will put up.

"There are going to be more than a couple since I've been writing them but honestly the day I feel this is it I don't want to share more, I want to do something else, I'll do that. Right now I'm taking it organically."

Tahira said when the situation is scary, the idea is also not to indulge in "too much negative news" which is going around.

"Of course that's the reality. But there's another aspect of the reality where we cherish our human spirit and the positivity, the determination that we all have that we are going to come out of the situation no matter what. I want to celebrate the moments which are on the happier side."

"Even if there's sadness around, you and I in a day will experience few moments in our lives, even in a lockdown, from our homes, where it leads us to have a smile on our face.

These stories are a tribute to the wonderful moments we all have in our lives and that's what I want to concentrate on," she added.

