Stand-up comedians will relate to Netflix series 'Hasmukh': Vir Das

The show follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:32 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vir Das, who next features Netflix series 'Hasmukh', believes the show will be able to resonate strongly with his fellow stand-up comedians.

The show, directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, is Vir's fourth collaboration with Netflix after his three stand-up comedy specials for the streamer.

Vir said performing in front of a live audience is different from being in a fictional film or series.

"I'm back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I'm excited. He's super awkward, soft-spoken, always mild, until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh's journey, well, most of it at least. We're all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level," Vir said in a statement.

"While he is a great writer, what he lacks is comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he will do absolutely anything to make sure the world notices his talent. But how far is he willing to go to realise his dreams? And can he get away with it?"  read the official logline of the series.

Netflix has described the series as a story of 'untamed ambition and how, when not controlled, can wreak havoc'.

'Hasmukh' also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

Produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment, the show will debut on Netflix on April 17.

