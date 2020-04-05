STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Shaan to come up with a song on 'coronavirus warriors'

Titled 'Main Asli Hindustan Hu', the song will be out soon.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus song, shaan

Poster release (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan has created a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The track is basically a tribute to the people who have been trying their best to save the nation from COVID-19.

Titled "Main Asli Hindustan Hu", the song will be out soon.

Sharing the news among his social media followers, Shaan wrote: "MainAsliHindustanHu

A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon."

Amidst the lockdown, singers have been seen making the best use of social media. From Sonu Nigam to Akhil Sachdeva and Jasleen Royal, a slew of singers recently conducted a live online music concert for their fans.

