'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive for coronavirus

The producer's daughter, Shaza, who tested positive has travel history to Sri Lanka. Despite showing no symptoms, she tested positive for coronavirus, Morani said.

Published: 06th April 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood producer Karim Morani (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. "Shaza had no symptoms but has has tested positive.

"Zoa my other daughter has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation," Morani told PTI.

"Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa from Rajasthan on March 15," he added.

The producer has backed many Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's "Ra.One", "Chennai Express", "Happy New Year" and "Dilwale".

As of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4067 in India with the pandemic claiming 109 lives.

