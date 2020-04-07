Bamfaad trailer out: Aditya Rawal-Shalini Pandey’s film is high on love and rebellion 

By Express News Service

The trailer for Bamfaad is out. The romantic drama marks the Bollywood debuts of Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey. Aditya is the son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat. Shalini is best known for her Telugu hit Arjun Reddy (2017), as well as the Tamil films 100% Kadhal and Gorilla.

A still from Bamfaad

Bamfaad is presented by Anurag Kashyap and directed by debutant Ranjan Chandel. The film is written by Hanzalah Sahid. Unfolding in Allahabad, it traces the love story between street tough Nasir Jamal (Aditya) and Neelam (Shalini). Vijay Varma plays a local strongman with political support, whose attempts to separate the lovers are met with rebellion.

There’s also Jatin Sarna as the character Zahid, Nasir’s friend.Speaking about his debut, Aditya had previously shared, “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it.

I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script. I hope that people watch the film in huge numbers on ZEE5, and I am eager to hear their feedback.”Bamfaad premieres on ZEE5 on April 10.