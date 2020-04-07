Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria team up for Masakali 2.0

By Express News Service

Marjaavaan co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have teamed up for a new music video. The duo will be seen romancing each other in Tanishk Bagchi’s recreated version of Masakali. The hit track from Delhi 6 was originally composed by AR Rahman.

Titled Masakali 2.0, Tanishk’s version has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, with additional lyrics by Tanishk. The song is presented by T-Series. Adil Shaikh has choreographed and directed the video, featuring Sid and Tara sneaking into a hotel room.

Sidharth shares that shooting Masakali 2.0 was a lot of fun. “Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation,” the actor says. “We unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun.”

Talking about the version, Tara adds, “Masakali 2.0 was wonderful to film and such fun to rehearse for. Sid and I rehearsed only once but we managed to shoot the whole song so quickly and effortlessly, it was a breeze! Masakali is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it’s so catchy despite being a mid tempo tune. I loved the original version and I think Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar) and Tanishk have re-imagined Masakali 2.0 beautifully.”The song will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on April 8.