Superstars come up with a short film 'Family' on COVID-19

Conceptualised and ‘virtually’ directed by Prasoon Pandey, the film highlights the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying at home.

Published: 07th April 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Actors from different film industries in India come together for short film Family.

By Express News Service

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others have come together to spread awareness about COVID-19 through a short film titled Family.

Conceptualised and ‘virtually’ directed by Prasoon Pandey, the film highlights the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying at home. It also encourages citizens to take the lockdown in their stride.

Family will premiere across Sony Network today at 9 pm. Additionally, Sony Pictures India and Kalyan Jewellers have come in support of Amitabh Bachchan’s We Are One initiative.

The initiative will provide ration to 1 lakh households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic and in these testing times we have decided to support the initiative of Mr Amitabh Bachchan,” said TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers. “The film being made is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our industry.”

