'Maska' is about family and bonding, which is very Indian: Javed Jaffrey

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Javed Jaffrey says a slice-of-life film like "Maska" is inspiring at a time when the importance of family system is gradually "regressing" in the society.

The Netflix film traces the journey of a confused, young millennial, Rumi (Prit Kamani) who sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

Javed plays Rustom, father to Rumi, who took on and carried the baton of 'Rustom Cafe' continuing the legacy of his family and forefathers, and wants his son to follow his calling. The 56-year-old actor said he came on board the project, directed by debutant Neeraj Udhwani, as the script resonated deeply with him.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala. "Neeraj came with a good script, I loved it. That was the reason I did it. I identified a lot with the story as I grew up in Bandra where a lot of my Parsi friends lived. So I was very exposed to the Parsi culture," the actor said.

"One of the producers, Seher Latif is a friend of mine, so I knew she'll do a good job with it. Also, Manisha was there, Netflix was presenting...all these factors encouraged me to join the project," Javed told PTI.

The actor said movies such as "Maska", which celebrates the famed Parsi culture, should be made more frequently. "The film is inspiring in today's times when the value system is kind of regressing because of the western culture coming in. This speaks about family and bonding, which is very Indian. It's not like 'Parsi Parsi', it's very Indian," he said.

"These kinds of films should be made once in a while they shake us up and remind us of what we were and the beauty of it," he added. Also featuring Nikita Dutta and Shirley Setia, "Maska" is streaming on Netflix.