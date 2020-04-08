SRK, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to join Lady GaGa’s mega COVID-19 fundraiser

By Express News Service

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with names like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

The lineup also includes names like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Lang Lang.SRK and Priyanka are among several celebrities expected at the event, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, and Sesame Street cast members.

Popular US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertwill host the event, which will be broadcast live across the US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as streamed online on April 18.