STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to join Lady GaGa’s mega COVID-19 fundraiser

Popular US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertwill host the event, which will be broadcast live across the US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC.

Published: 08th April 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By Express News Service

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with names like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

The lineup also includes names like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Lang Lang.SRK and Priyanka are among several celebrities expected at the event, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, and Sesame Street cast members.

Popular US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertwill host the event, which will be broadcast live across the US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as streamed online on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Lady GaGa Lady GaGa covid 19 fundraiser SRK One World: Together At Home
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp