STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal's lazy selfie on Instagram draws hilarious response from brother Sunny

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch and captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal (L) and Sunny Kaushal

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal (L) and Sunny Kaushal (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was in the mood for banter, and he Vicky saying their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

But what caught the eye was Sunny's comment. "Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now)," Sunny commented.

Sunny was teasing Vicky over his earlier post where he mentioned he had been busy cleaning fans. Even though Vicky's photograph has over 728K likes, Sunny's hilarious comment has over 2768 likes on Instagram.

Social media users couldn't stop themselves from replying to Sunny. One said: "Brother goals." Another wrote: "Ur too funny dude." "@sunsunnykhez i love reading your replies, its like in every reply you're quoting to him - celebrity hoga bahar, ghar pe toh bhai hai (you maybe a celebrity outside, but at home you're my brother," commented a fan.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in "Piku" maker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal Vicky Kaushal Instagram Sunny Vicky brothers Kaushal brithers
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp