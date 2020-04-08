Vicky Kaushal's lazy selfie on Instagram draws hilarious response from brother Sunny

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was in the mood for banter, and he Vicky saying their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji.

But what caught the eye was Sunny's comment. "Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now)," Sunny commented.

Sunny was teasing Vicky over his earlier post where he mentioned he had been busy cleaning fans. Even though Vicky's photograph has over 728K likes, Sunny's hilarious comment has over 2768 likes on Instagram.

Social media users couldn't stop themselves from replying to Sunny. One said: "Brother goals." Another wrote: "Ur too funny dude." "@sunsunnykhez i love reading your replies, its like in every reply you're quoting to him - celebrity hoga bahar, ghar pe toh bhai hai (you maybe a celebrity outside, but at home you're my brother," commented a fan.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in "Piku" maker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.