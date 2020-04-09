STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi upset with remake of 'Masakali'

'Masakali 2.0' is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi don't seem happy with a new recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali". The duo had created the song for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film "Delhi-6", and on Thursday joinemaked a growing band of social media users who have conveyed their disappointment over the new number.

Without mentioning the name of "Masakali 2.0", Rahman tweeted: "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."

Along with it, Rahman shared a link of the original song, which makes it obvious what he is referring to.

Sonam Kapoor, on whom the original song was picturised, retweeted Rahman's tweet.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi urged fans to stand for originality. "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when original creation of @arrahman@prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised," Joshi wrote.

Taking a direct jibe at the music label T-Series, which has brought out the remix, the lyricist added: "Upto the conscience of @Tseries.. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality."

"Masakali 2.0" is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is picturised on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

WATCH THE REMAKE:

WATCH THE ORIGINAL: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanishk Bagchi Masakali 2.0 Masakali remake AR Rahman Prasoon Joshi
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp