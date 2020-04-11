STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Smartphones are 'the invention of the times', says Amitabh Bachchan

Times change and with the changing times, the new generation often fails to comprehend many things belonging to the bygone era, Big B contended.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Smartphones would have to be the invention of the times, feels Amitabh Bachchan.

"The 'wheel' has been dubbed as the greatest invention of all time.. in todays times I would say the 'smart phone'.." the actor opined on Twitter.

In a blog entry, Big B shared his reasons. "The smart phone would have to be the invention of the times.. it is running everything in the World today.. whatever would we have done without it," he wrote.

Travelling down memory lane Big B shared memories of landline phones and, how these were the primary means to communicate with before cellphones came along.

"The finger dialling within rounded hole numbers was the luxury of the times.. that and the Frig.. it was 'the' possession if you had that line land phone in the house.. difficult to afford for us at the time, and a privilege we never enjoyed for years.." he reminisced.

"When you never had it, it was manual communication.. a bicycle ride to tell or inform or get from the market.. and in an emergency a brisk run to the neighbours -- at times pretty distant, for, not all had the facility," he added.

The veteran actor also shared how their family used to wait for letters from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan when he was pursuing his PhD in Cambridge and the experience when they heard his voice after two years over phone.

"When Babuji was in Cambridge for his PhD the phone was unheard of.. it was the letters that commanded information and connect.. on the one occasion I remember when we were able to hear his voice after a gap of 2 years, he wrote a letter to say which day and time he would be able to afford a call from England.. letters took almost 7 to 10 days , if you were lucky, to get to their addressed destination.. and the call was to a friends phone, that lived a good half hour bicycle ride away .. the anticipation of the wait.. the excitement of a phone call coming through.. the moment of its connect.. the nervous quivers.. the emotion.. and within a few minutes.. over," he wrote.

Drawing a comparison between landlines and smartphone, he wrote: "In the times of yesterday, when the phone rang the entire household would run from different parts of the house to pick up that receiver.. such was the importance and excitement of its ownership."

He added: "Now you control what comes in.. whether it should come in.. who will be permitted to come in.. and a zillion other factors that go along in the acquisition of the marvel.

However, times change and with the changing times, the new generation often fails to comprehend many things belonging to the bygone era, he contended. "This generation will never understand those times.. just as our generation was never able to understand the times before us," he commented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Smartphones
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp