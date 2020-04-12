STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Let's past forward with Doordarshan in this lockdown

Even as Indian television revives a few old gems, here’s picking some more that would be a treat to watch again

Published: 12th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Buniyaad

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Like most kids his age, eight-year-old Ronit would often listen to the tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata from his grandmother. Also, like most kids his age, he found them boring. But these days, he thinks otherwise. “I am watching the show with my grandmother now. And I keep asking her to tell me more about the characters.” Ronit is not the only one.

His friends too have taken to watching the mythological series, and of course, Shaktimaan, another children’s favourite from the 1990s. And discussions with friends over the phone nowadays involve Ram, Kansa, and Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

The public broadcaster, Doordarshan, shunned for over two decades, is suddenly much in news. And it’s just the kids who are sitting in front of the telly with rapt attention. Reviving serials such as Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and Dekh Bhai Dekh has guaranteed that adults too have a shot at going back a few decades. Renuka Shahane, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Circus, says, “The show was gripping, realistic and not over the top.” The cult show was first aired in 1989. Directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, it was about a circus troupe.

 Dekh Bhai Dekh,

The recent ones to join the bandwagon is the 1993 soap, Dekh Bhai Dekh, which was directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Jaya Bachchan, besides the Partition drama Buniyaad and the comic-relief sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. Rajit Kapur, who played Byomkesh Bakshi in Season one and two of Basu Chatterji’s series by the same name, says, “It’s a great thing that they have started showing it again. It’s a humbling experience when you have done the job and the impact of it is still there 30 years later. It is not something that you experience every day.”

As Star TV entered India in the 1990s, it made a dent in the viewer base of DD National. Within a few years, the national telecaster had lost out to the cable network. As if this wasn’t enough, OTT platforms arrived. Suddenly, everything was available on the go. But now that olden goldies are back, why not have some more on board?

Wish list 

Bharat Ek Khoj
Based on Pt Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India and directed by Shyam Benegal, it covers the 5,000-year history of India till its independence in 1947.

Malgudi Days
Adapted from a collection of short stories by writer RK Narayanan, it revolves around the antics of Swami and his friends in fictional town, Malgudi.
 

Hum Log
Touted as Indian television’s first-ever soap opera and drama series, it brought to the fore the struggles and aspirations of a typical Indian middle class family.

Mirza Ghalib
Written and produced by Gulzar, it featured Naseeruddin Shah as the Urdu poet in Emperor Bahadurshah Zafar’s court. The ghazals were sung by Chitra and Jagjit Singh.

Nukkad
Directed by Kundan Shah and Saeed Mirza, this social satire threw up issues faced by the lower income group and the labour class of the country.

Vikram aur Betaal
Another mythology that showcased King Vikramiditya and the way he stands up for everything that is honest and uses his wit to outsmart a ghost.

Surabhi
Famed for being 
India’s longest-running cultural show, it was the first to open audience interaction through a weekly quiz. It also had the largest audience response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doordarshan Ramayana Mahabharata Buniyad Dekh Bhai Dekh Shaktimaan
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp