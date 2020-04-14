STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

My stories are rooted in Indian soil: Bamfaad director 

Among the various filmmakers he admires, director Ranjan Chandel lists Martin Scorsese as his biggest influence.

Published: 14th April 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bamfaad'

A still from 'Bamfaad'

By Express News Service

Among the various filmmakers he admires, director Ranjan Chandel lists Martin Scorsese as his biggest influence. It’s easy to see why. Bamfaad, Ranjan’s debut feature streaming on ZEE5, is a brash, aggressive love story unfolding in Allahabad. There are hot-headed lovers, disloyal best friends, and the general mood is steeped in the crime-and-politics landscape of small-town India. But that’s just one half of the fold, as Ranjan also confesses a deep love for mainstream Hindi cinema. 

“My stories are rooted in Indian culture and soil,” says the Kanpur-born filmmaker. “I am attracted most to the Hindi cinema of the ‘70s and ‘80s, especially Amitabh Bachchan’s films.”Ranjan started out as an assistant director in Mumbai. He collaborated with Anurag Kashyap on Raman Raghav 2.0 and Mukkabaaz (also co-writer). In 2018, his short film, Jaan Jigar, won the Best Director Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival. It was around this time that he met Hanzalah Shahid, a young writer from Allahabad with a script. “I was fascinated by the world and characters he had written,” Ranjan says, “It’s a world I know and understand well. The idea was to blend an innocent small-town romance with contemporary details”. 

Bamfaad marks the Bollywood debuts of Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey. Aditya is the son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Rawal. His character, Nasir Jamal, is an Allahabad youth who falls in love with Neelam (Shalini). But the girl has a past — which sets them on a collision path with Jigar Fareedi (Vijay Varma), a local crime-lord with political patronage. “Both Nasir and Neelam are impulsive characters,” Ranjan says, “They are both driven by loyalty and would stop at nothing to be with each other. The film sets them on a journey through which their passions are tested.”

Bamfaad was filmed in Allahabad, Kanpur and Lucknow. Workshops were conducted to familiarize actors with the local dialect. “I worked closely with Aditya during the prep,” Ranjan shares, “We’d do readings of Raag Darbari, a famous Hindi novel set in UP. I also asked him to hang out with college students in Kanpur and observe their mannerisms.”

The filmmaker shakes off comparison with Anurag, whose films Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz were also violent narratives set in the heartland. “Every filmmaker has his own perspective and life experiences,” Ranjan says, “While I enjoy working with Anurag, it’s not necessary that our canvases are the same. For Bamfaad, he gave me the freedom to go out and make the film how I wanted to.”On his next project post the lockdown, Ranjan shares he’s developing a web-series at the moment. “It’s an emotional drama, mixing both modern and period settings. It will be a massive venture. I’m also finishing the script of my next film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bamfaad Ranjan Chandel Martin Scorsese
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp