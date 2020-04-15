STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Designer Farah Khan Ali's house staff member tests positive for COVID-19

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Farah said the staff member was taken to a hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Farah Khan Ali | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali has revealed that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Farah said the staff member was taken to a hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass," she tweeted.

In a later post, Farah, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan, praised the local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the team of doctors for the way they dealt with the patient.

"Have to say the @mybmc and their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift and timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray," she added.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is still under medical care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farah Khan Ali staff tested positive coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp