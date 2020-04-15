Respect lockdown extension till May 3, don’t flout rules, says Ayushmann Khurrana

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana has urged all Indians to respect the nationwide lockdown as extended till May 3 by the prime minister. The actor says the power to win over the coronavirus outbreak is in our hands and asks every citizen to patiently contribute by staying at home.

“We all are at risk due to coronavirus and we have to be patient to beat its spread. Nothing compares to the pain of losing lives and I urge every citizen of the country to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Ayushmann said. “Respect the national lockdown till May 3 and don’t flout the rules laid down by the government because the power is with us to save our lives and the lives of many others.”

The actor also requested fans to maintain the resolve they showed during the initial 21-day lockdown. “Every citizen of India is facing difficulties at various levels, every citizen is anxious but we all have been persistent in trying to keep the virus at check,” he said. “Only we can help India win over coronavirus and protect the lives of millions of people. Let us be compassionate, let our resolve not waver, let our focus to make India win not waver. Each one of us has to maintain strict vigil to control the situation and help India return back to normalcy.”