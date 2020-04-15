STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Yo Yo Honey Singh releases new track Moscow Suka

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s next track, Moscow Suka, is out. The song features Neha Kakkar with Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova.a

Published: 15th April 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Yo Yo Honey SIngh

By Express News Service

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s next track, Moscow Suka, is out. The hip-hop number with a heavy bassline features Neha Kakkar with Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova. Released by T-Series, the song has clocked over 250 million views on YouTube.

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, “I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it’s always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well.”
The rapper-composer hopes people will enjoy his new offering.

“This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out in the form of a lyrical presentation,” he says. “The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun and enjoy their homestays. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yo Yo Honey Singh Neha Kakkar Moscow Suka
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp