Yo Yo Honey Singh releases new track Moscow Suka

By Express News Service

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s next track, Moscow Suka, is out. The hip-hop number with a heavy bassline features Neha Kakkar with Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova. Released by T-Series, the song has clocked over 250 million views on YouTube.

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, “I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it’s always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well.”

The rapper-composer hopes people will enjoy his new offering.

“This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out in the form of a lyrical presentation,” he says. “The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun and enjoy their homestays. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic.”