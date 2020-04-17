Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry no more

By Express News Service

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best remembered for his appearance in Hrishikesh Mukerjee’s Khubsoorat (1980), passed away on Wednesday. He was 65. Ranjit’s sister, Raell Padamsee, a theatre producer, shared the news on social media: “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5.”

Ranjit started with small roles in Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Baton Baton Mein. In Khubsoorat, he played the part of Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother Jagan. After moving to the US in the 1980s, he continued writing and acting. He appeared in two episodes of The Office as the telemarketer Vikram.

Memorable roles

The actor starred in Bandit Queen, Fire, Kaante and Last Holiday. Ranjit’s last two roles were on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Girls, both in 2013.