10 Minutes Reel: Short films for your quarantine chill

Karma by Srinivasan Aravind

Our lives are interconnected through a web of cause and actions. How this plays out is shown through Karma, a six-minute, ten-second film. Five people—a beggar, a mini truck driver, an office goer and his two friends—don’t realise how mindless mistakes impact each one’s life and it all happens in one day.

Footsteps by Kundan Sad

Award-winning film, Footsteps is a story wrapped tightly around four lives and their everyday routine. With a runtime of six minutes, it was made in just 50 hours. The film portrays how all these people connect through a common passion that finally breaks the dreary monotony of their lives.

Lifeline by Rinkle Pagariya

Irony mocks you in the face when what you consider your lifeline also becomes the biggest threat to your existence. That’s the Mumbai local for many. Lifeline, a six-minute short film by Rinkle Pagariya, throws up the question of how one takes life for granted till one day, it’s taken away. Every day, one goes along their routine, blocking the noise outside with indifference. Things are ignored until they cannot anymore. When loss gives a hard knock on the door, there is no turning back. Don’t take life for granted.

Three Shades by Vivek Joshi

Directed by Vivek Joshi, Three Shades points to the grimness of India’s streets where children live in the lap of poverty. Forced to beg and treated badly by their gang masters, can they ever be empowered? In five minutes and forty-five seconds, the film sums up their tortured existence.

Daulat by Pranav Gandhe

Life is precious we’re told, but the idealism doesn’t live long when confronted with its unending burden. Daulat, a seven-minutes seven-second film, points to the latter. How a middle-aged man, a life insurance agent, is constantly reminded of his inadequacy by his wife and children, till he can’t take it anymore and takes his own life so that his family can finally get all the money they had been asking for, through the insurance claims against his death.

