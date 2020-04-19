STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

10 Minutes Reel: Short films for your quarantine chill

Some of the best award-winning films, all under 10 minutes, to keep you company as a quick entertainment fix.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Lifeline'

A still from 'Lifeline'

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Karma by Srinivasan Aravind

Our lives are interconnected through a web of cause and actions. How this plays out is shown through Karma, a six-minute, ten-second film. Five people—a beggar, a mini truck driver, an office goer and his two friends—don’t realise how mindless mistakes impact each one’s life and it all happens in one day. 

Footsteps by Kundan Sad

Award-winning film, Footsteps is a story wrapped tightly around four lives and their everyday routine. With a runtime of six minutes, it was made in just 50 hours. The film portrays how all these people connect through a common passion that finally breaks the dreary monotony of their lives. 

Lifeline by Rinkle Pagariya

Irony mocks you in the face when what you consider your lifeline also becomes the biggest threat to your existence. That’s the Mumbai local for many. Lifeline, a six-minute short film by Rinkle Pagariya, throws up the question of how one takes life for granted till one day, it’s taken away. Every day, one goes along their routine, blocking the noise outside with indifference. Things are ignored until they cannot anymore. When loss gives a hard knock on the door, there is no turning back. Don’t take life for granted. 

Three Shades by Vivek Joshi

Directed by Vivek Joshi, Three Shades points to the grimness of India’s streets where children live in the lap of poverty. Forced to beg and treated badly by their gang masters, can they ever be empowered? In five minutes and forty-five seconds, the film sums up their tortured existence. 

Daulat by Pranav Gandhe

Life is precious we’re told, but the idealism doesn’t live long when confronted with its unending burden. Daulat, a seven-minutes seven-second film, points to the latter. How a middle-aged man, a life insurance agent, is constantly reminded of his inadequacy by his wife and children, till he can’t take it anymore and takes his own life so that his family can finally get all the money they had been asking for, through the insurance claims against his death. 

Three Shades by Vivek Joshi

Directed by Vivek Joshi, Three Shades points to the grimness of India’s streets where children live in the lap of poverty. Forced to beg and treated badly by their gang masters, can they ever be empowered? In five minutes and forty-five seconds, the film sums up their tortured existence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Short films
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp