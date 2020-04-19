STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra join Lady Gaga for coronavirus relief concert

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the coronavirus outbreak in India and delved into the plight faced by the people.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Lady Gaga's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, and urged everyone to stay strong during the health crisis.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the world joined the concert to honour the frontline workers. The virtual concert, organised by the WHO and Global Citizen on Saturday, was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The event included performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

Shah Rukh opened up about the coronavirus outbreak in India and delved into the plight faced by the people.

"India is facing one of its greatest challenges, in our history. With a population of over a billion citizens, the strength of COVID-19 is bound to have a negative impact on the country. Like, it is impacting the rest of the world too," Shah Rukh said in a video clip.

"Battling this crisis is going to take its toll, and this is the time to take action. Right now, I'm working with a team of people to provide protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hospitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world must come together," he added.

He continued: "So find out how you can contact World and private sector leaders, and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO's Solidarity Response Fund, so they can help to continue the hardest of areas and people who desperately need it. India, planet earth, we are one world. I love you, stay strong."

Priyanka, who is a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, spoke on the challenges faced by the refugee camps all over the world.

"I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps ... The camps need health care, clean water and sanitation to stand through the pandemic," said Priyanka, who has worked with Shah Rukh in the "Don" series.

The mega concert also had acts by Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Jennifer Lopez among many others.

The US event featured the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Ke$ha, and Jessie J. The event aired in India on AXN and Sony PIX.

